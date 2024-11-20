For the upcoming holidays, Alter Eco has debuted a limited-edition line including Peppermint Crème Truffle, Salted Caramel Truffles, and Organic Dark Chocolate Assorted Truffles.

Built upon its commitment to regenerative farming practices, empowering families and farmers it works with, and sustainably sourcing organic ingredients, the B-Corp-certified, climate-neutral, and Fair for Life-certified chocolatier was just listed by Whole Foods as a Top Food Trend for 2025.

Alter Eco’s Classic Dark Chocolate Truffles include Ecuadorian chocolate and compostable wrappers. With compostable wrappers, Alter Eco holiday truffles also help reduce all the wrapping paper wasted during the holidays.

Every package of Alter Eco Truffles is built upon these pillars, the company says:

Regenerative Farming: Alter Eco farmers use methods that restore soil health, capture carbon, and help reverse climate change.

Alter Eco farmers use methods that restore soil health, capture carbon, and help reverse climate change. The best ingredients: Commitment to organic, sustainably sourced ingredients that ensure ethical and planet-friendly production and naturally high nutritional values.

Commitment to organic, sustainably sourced ingredients that ensure ethical and planet-friendly production and naturally high nutritional values. Empowering Farmers: Helps build better livelihoods for farmers through advantageous agricultural practices that reportedly increase long-term crop production and soil health.

Helps build better livelihoods for farmers through advantageous agricultural practices that reportedly increase long-term crop production and soil health. Fair for Life certified chocolate: Higher certification than fair trade that monitors and certifies companies for standards in agriculture, manufacturing, and trade.

Related: Alter Eco debuts Blackout Bar, Truffle Thins flavors at Expo West