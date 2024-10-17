Whole Foods Market’s Trends Council has unveiled its top 10 anticipated food trends for 2025 in the retailer’s 10th annual Trends predictions report. Whole Foods Market predicts a boom in hydrating ready-to-drink beverages, a new wave of aquatic ingredients, added crunch to every meal, and fusion snack foods with international appeal—these and more are set to influence the food landscape in the coming year.

The Whole Foods Market Trends Council—a collective of more than 50 Whole Foods Market team members ranging from foragers and buyers to culinary experts—develop these trend predictions each year through a combination of industry experience, observation of consumer preferences, and collaborative sessions with emerging and established brands.

“Our tenth anniversary of trend forecasting marks an important milestone for us, reflecting a decade of sharing innovation and culinary exploration that crosses every aisle,” says Sonya Gafsi Oblisk, chief merchandising and marketing officer at Whole Foods Market. “This year, we’re especially excited to celebrate how far we’ve come by spotlighting trends for 2025 that not only reflect growing consumer preferences but also push the boundaries of what’s possible for the world of food. We’re eager to see these trends take shape and inspire our customers in the year ahead.”

“Whole Foods Market has been keeping an eye on trends and spotlighting innovation in food and beverage from the beginning,” says Cathy Strange, ambassador of food culture for Whole Foods Market and member of the Trends Council. “From important food movements around animal welfare, climate, and transparency, to the evolving tastes and preferences of consumers, trends in food end up driving our dinner table conversations for years to come and help spark some of the best ideas and solutions for the future.”

Whole Foods Market’s top 10 food trend predictions for 2025 include:

International Snacking

The snack aisle is a perfect place for disruption, with brands taking on salty snacks like popcorn and adding in global flavors to create fusion foods that have mass appeal and entice consumers to try something new. On packaging, brands can tell their snack story by sharing their cultural roots and nostalgic childhood food memories. Products in this trend introduce consumers to different parts of the world through a mix of traditional international snacks like chamoy candy and new combinations like mango sticky rice chips or a chili crunch oil edamame and nut mix.

Try the trend : Daily Crunch and Fly by Jing Sweet Sichuan Sprouted Cashews, Aaji's Tomato Lonsa Original Recipe (available in select stores), Dang Mango Sticky Rice and Thai Chili & Lime Thai Rice Chips (launching in 2025), Confusion Snacks Chili Masala Popcorn (available in select stores), Whole Foods Market Plantain Tostones, Siete Grain Free Hint of Mexican Vanilla Chocolate Chip and Grain Free Fresas con Crema Cookies, Sosi's Spinach Jalapeno Armenian Yogurt Dip (available in select stores), Tamalitoz by Sugarox Divine Watermelon Mexican Candy and Chili Pops (available in select stores), Chuza Spicy Mango (available in select stores), Yaza Labneh Za'atar & Olive Oil, Geem Korean Seaweed Chips (part of Whole Foods Market’s 2024 LEAP Early Growth Cohort).

Ever-adaptable dumpling

Dumplings are dough pockets with a typically savory filling, usually cooked by boiling, steaming or pan frying. Also known as pocket foods, they’re showing up in multiple aisles including frozen and shelf-stable single-serve formats. These products hit on a few trends—many are authentic to a founder's cultural roots and ripe for fusion and unexpected mash-ups, which have continued popularity both on TikTok and restaurant menus. Dumplings are long-standing staples in cuisines across the globe, making them a trend everyone can feel involved in and get excited about.

Try the trend: MìLà Pork Soup Dumplings, Laoban Mala Beef Dumplings and Chinese Style BBQ Pork Bao Buns, House of Yee Miso Jade Vegan Dumplings (available in Canada stores), Plant Up Asian Dumplings and Shawarma Bites (available in Canada stores), Jaju Sweet Potato and Caramelized Onion Pierogi, Baozza! Pepperoni Pizza Bao Buns, Himalayan Momo Paneer and Vegetable Dumplings (available in select stores), 365 by Whole Foods Market Basil Pesto Plin, 365 by Whole Foods Market Chick'n Naan Bites, Fillo's Bean Salsa Verde Walking Tamales, Mimi Cheng's Chicken Parm Dumplings (available in select stores).

Crunch: Texture of the moment

From crispy grains and granola to sprouted and fermented nuts to roasted chickpeas and mushroom chips—consumers are increasingly reaching for these items to enhance meals and add texture to breakfast, lunch, and dinner, says Whole Foods. Brands are creating crunchier versions of the ever-popular chili crisp, while new seasonings marketed for their texture are stars of salads and roasted veggies. Dehydrated fruits and candy are taking over social media, with consumers seeking that light, airy crunch. This trending texture can also be seen in beverages and desserts, like crème brûlée espresso martinis or pistachio-topped pastries.

Try the trend: Daily Crunch Turmeric & Sea Salt Sprouted Almonds, GoodSam Crispy Crunchy Pineapple Chips, Fly By Jing Chengdu Crunch, Popadelics Crunchy Mushroom Chips Trippin' Truffle Parm (available in select stores), Freezcake Freeze-Dried Cheesecake Bites (part of Whole Foods Market’s 2024 LEAP Early Growth Cohort).





Sourdough stepped up

During the pandemic, the industry saw a sourdough resurgence with at-home bakers trying their hand at the classic fermented bread. Now Whole Foods is seeing this trend move into grocery aisles in both traditional and innovative ways—pizza crusts, flatbreads, brownies, crackers, chocolate, and more — with customers looking for the benefits and flavor that sourdough offers without spending hours in the kitchen. There's also a variety of innovative sourdough breads launching in the Whole Foods Market Bakery, including Pumpkin Turmeric.

Try the Trend: Bionaturae Organic Sourdough Spaghetti (launching February 2025), Jesha’s Sourdough Pancake & Waffle Mix, Wasa Swedish Style Sourdough Crispbread, Whole Foods Market Bakery Pumpkin Turmeric Sourdough, Rudi's Gluten Free Sourdough Texas Toast with Garlic, Berlin Natural Bakery Old Fashioned Sourdough Spelt Bread, Base Culture Sourdough, Essential Bake-at-Home Sourdough, Patagonia Provisions Sourdough Sea Salt Organic Crackers, Pinsa Love Artisan Pepperoni, and Pesto Mushroom Pinsa (launching in select stores in November 2024).





Next-level compostable

Products that aren’t ditching packaging completely are going the compostable route, making some or all elements of their packaging compostable. Some brands, like Compostic, are even entering new territory with home-compostable products, meaning all components can compost in a home bin versus requiring a commercial process.

Try the trend: Alter Eco Classic Dark Chocolate Truffles, PACHA Sourdough Sprouted Buckwheat Bread, and more.

The other trends on Whole Foods' list include Hydration Hype (beverages); Tea's Time; More-Sustainable Sips; Plant-based Aquatic Ingredients; and Protein Power-Up.

