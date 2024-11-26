At ProSweets 2025, TNA Solutions will highlight its complete processing and packaging solutions at stand C-018, Hall 10.1, aiming to help EMEA confectionery producers realize their goals and exceed expectations. Confectionery manufacturers face the challenge of increasing throughput and providing consistently high-product quality to meet growing market demands.

To address these needs, TNA Solutions developed the tna mogul MX, a mogul system designed for flexible, efficient production with minimal material waste. Ideal for larger trays, the tna mogul MX offers a maximum capacity of up to 6,000 kg/hr, depending on product size, piece weight, and starch conditions, the company says.

For smaller production needs, the tna mogul ST reportedly processes up to 35 trays per minute, depending on product type, shape, and mass. Mogul technology is known for its versatility and ability to produce a wide range of confectionery and nutraceutical products, including gums, jellies, marshmallows, fondant cremes, and licorice. The tna mogul integrates essential components into a single system, including an all-in-one fully integrated feeder, starch buck, depositor, stacker, and pallet transport system, simplifying the production process and ensuring consistency, the company says. It also features various pump modules for depositing single-color or multi-color combinations, such as center-in-shell, side-by-side, foam, and starlight.

TNA Solutions experts will be available at stand C-018, Hall 10.1, throughout the show to provide expert advice and discuss individual needs for complete line solutions.

Related: tna launches intelli-assist XR technology