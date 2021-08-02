Global food processing and packaging specialist tna solutions is set to unveil new and enhanced customer solutions at this year’s SNAXPO exhibition, as part of the company’s ongoing commitment to meet evolving customer needs. tna experts will be on-stand to demonstrate the capabilities of the company’s latest innovation, designed to provide crucial remote support to food processors across the world. Visitors will also be invited to a "sneak peek" into the next stage in the evolution of the flagship tna robag series ahead of its upcoming launch, and discover the benefits of flexible seasoning with the tna intelli-flav OMS 5.1.

“It has been an uncertain year for everyone—and the snack industry is no exception, with manufacturers under growing pressure to improve operational efficiencies. Since the pandemic started, we have spent even more time collaborating with our customers to uncover their challenges and provide solutions that meet their changing needs. As the sector adapts to a ‘new normal,’ it’s essential that we collectively keep up this level of communication and support, particularly with fluctuating consumer demands,” comments Teri Johnson, vice president – North America at tna solutions.

Take a look inside the ‘Blue Room’

At this year’s SNAXPO, tna invites visitors to the blue room to experience an all-new digital revelation. Visitors to the stand will be able to learn about the latest addition to the company’s enhanced digital offering, complete with live demonstrations.

Johnson continues: “SNAXPO is a fantastic platform to share industry-leading ideas and knowledge, which is why we’ve taken the opportunity to showcase our newly upgraded service and product portfolio at this year’s show. Keep an eye out for the next stage in the evolution of the tna robag series too—we’ll be on-stand to provide a special sneak peek of the new series, which has been developed to enhance operational efficiencies.”

Precision seasoning

This year’s display will also feature the tna intelli-flav OMS 5.1 on-machine seasoning system that offers snack producers the potential for a more recipe-focused approach to flavoring. Capable of handling powder flavorings and liquid oil in a single drum, the hygienically designed solution delivers precisely controlled coverage every time, creating great-tasting snacks that meet consumer expectations—every time.

To find out more about tna’s complete snack portfolio and be one of the first to see a live demonstration of tna’s enhanced digital offering first-hand, visit SNAXPO booth #701.

For more information on tna’s comprehensive range of food processing and packaging solutions, visit www.tnasolutions.com.