From February 2–5, SternEnzym will be presenting its latest enzyme solutions for the confectionery industry at ProSweets Cologne (Hall 10.1, Booth J-061). The company will show how enzymes can support current industry trends like sugar reduction and help manufacturers develop products for health-conscious consumers. At the same time, these enzyme solutions enable more economical production through improved processes and reduced downtime.

Highly modern wafer products for current market requirements

SternEnzym will demonstrate how wafer manufacturers can make their production processes more efficient while simultaneously meeting rising market expectations. Many manufacturers face challenges such as inconsistent flour quality, which can lead to production interruptions and quality fluctuations. SternEnzym develops enzyme solutions to address these issues. By optimizing dough viscosity and stabilizing production, these solutions not only can improve consistency but also reduce energy consumption and shorten baking times, the company says.

Crispy wafers with trendy fillings

SternEnzym will present two creative wafer concepts at the trade fair: dark chocolate wafers filled with either a "brownie"-flavored cream or a "Dubai chocolate" version. The Dubai cream, inspired by current social media trends, combines pistachio paste, kadaifi (angel hair), and tahini (sesame paste).

Thanks to a specially developed enzyme, the wafers stay particularly crispy, the brand says. With these solutions, SternEnzym aims to enable manufacturers to offer economically produced, high-quality wafer products that meet current consumer trends.

The products presented were developed in the company’s own wafer laboratory. The semi-automatic pilot plant with full-size baking plates enables extensive testing under very realistic conditions, so that individual customer needs can be accurately implemented and targeted solutions developed for industrial use, SternEnzym says.

Enzymatic production of fructooligosaccharides (FOS) for new confection formulations

Another development SternEnzym will present at ProSweets 2025 is the enzymatic production of fructooligosaccharides (FOS) from sucrose. FOS are prebiotic compounds metabolized by beneficial gut bacteria and aim to promote a healthy microbiome.

Adding FOS from sucrose also enables reduction of the amount of sugar in confections, without negatively affecting taste or texture. This creates new opportunities for developing products that appeal to health-conscious consumers.

