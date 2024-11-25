Goodis, a Swedish candy company, has officially launched its online store in the U.S. With facilities in the New York metro area, candy imported from Sweden and fast delivery all over the U.S., Goodis offers a seamless way for Americans to "sweeden" their day, the company says.

Co-founder Timothy Akguc comments: ”From seasonal gift boxes to our digital pick-and-mix feature, we want Americans to experience the full magic of Swedish candy. Goodis is about offering high-quality candy that is free from artificial dyes, GMOs, and high-fructose corn syrup. It truly is the best in the world.”

The company offers four different product categories.

Pick-and-mix, where consumers can customize their candy bags (SRP: $15.99/lb.)

Assorted bags (starting at $12.99)

Gift boxes, especially for Christmas, Easter, and other occasions (starting at $99)

Classics, e.g. Kexchoklad, Marabou brands ($4.99-$6.99 per item)

Fell in love with Swedish candy

Akguc is a New Jersey native with an upbringing in real estate development and in the jewelry industry. Inspired by his many trips to Sweden, where he visited friends and family, he fell in love with Swedish candy. After noticing that he wasn't alone – "all of us asked our Swedish cousins to bring candy when they came to visit us" – he founded Goodis together with two Swedes.

One of them is his cousin Nemrud Kurt, a journalist, author and copywriter with years of experience in e-commerce and digital marketing. The other one is a customer-obsessed sales expert, Isa Afram. Together, they find the sweet spot between Swedish tradition and American innovation.

"Goodis delivers candy to your doorstep within standard U.S. timeframes, eliminating long waits. All our candy is imported from Sweden. Apart from pick-and-mix and gift boxes, we offer assorted bags based on taste preferences and Swedish classics such as Kexchoklad, Bilar, and chocolate from Marabou," Akguc says.

Passion for every customer experience

Goodis also focuses on storytelling, including interviews with leading Swedish manufacturers, factory visits, and the history of the beloved Swedish tradition ”lördagsgodis” (Saturday candy). Looking ahead, the company has ambitious plans.

"In two years, the FIFA World Cup will take place in North America, mainly in the U.S. Our goal is to become the go-to brand for Swedish Candy in the U.S., known not just for our products, but also the passion and care we bring to every customer experience," Akguc says.

Related - Fun Friday: Easter candies ranked, Swedish candy on TikTok, top 5 pizza trends of 2024