This week's Fun Friday starts with the worst and best Easter candy, ranked by candystore.com.

"Easter morning is like hitting the jackpot for kids, with baskets full of candy that make it feel almost as cool as Christmas. But, heads up—choosing the right candies is key because not everything that was awesome last year still holds up. Check out our 2024 Easter Candy Guide. We've got the lowdown on what's hot and what's not, making sure those baskets are full of nothing but crowd-pleasers," says the site.

Unsurprisingly, the Cadbury creme egg came in at #1 (meaning it's the best Easter candy). There were also some intriguing items on the list that this editor hadn't heard of, including Oreo eggs, coming in at #9.

See the full list here.

Swedish candy TikTok obsession

Today.com recently published a piece titled "Why are people so obsessed with Swedish candy right now?" exploring how Swedish candy videos are currently trending on TikTok.

The article explains: "There’s an emphasis on real sugar instead of corn syrup, plant-derived colorings, and gummies that get their bounce from air bubbles and glucose instead of gelatin. Most are gluten-free. They come in discs and diamonds, skulls and squids, hearts, buttons, twists and ropes. Fruit flavors are the most common, but there’s also cola, elderflower, caramel and licorice."

The website talked to New York City's BonBon’s official Director of Fun Leo Schaltz (great title) to talk about the current Swedish candy smorgasbord explosion. He says that he and two fellow Swedes, Robert Persson and Selim Adira, founded BonBon about six years ago, and that since the 1950's, there’s "been a tradition in Sweden of indulging in candy, but with some structure to avoid overindulging; lördagsgodis means “Saturday sweets,” and it’s common for families to go out to pick a fun mix of candies to have on that day."

The store sells candy until midnight, seven days a week, and handles increased deliveries at mealtimes, but the recent demand uptick has meant they've hired more employees. The shop even has a "candy sommelier" ready to talk candy preferences with consumers.

The top 5 pizza trends of 2024

Fresh off yet another display at the International Pizza Expo in Las Vegas, Hormel Foods is again driving the conversation on what’s trending in the pizza-topping industry.

Pizza expert Colby Strilaeff, brand manager of foodservice at Hormel Foods, helps the company keep its proverbial finger on the pulse of the pizza-topping needs of foodservice operators, and after experiencing the annual Las Vegas trade show, Strilaeff identified the top-five pizza trends to watch out for in 2024:

Ribbon pepperoni: This topping needs no introduction in Canada, where shredded pepperoni is a staple, but Strilaeff expects the same trend to take off in the United States. Inspired by the pizza stylings of Windsor, Ontario, the introduction of Hormel Ribbon Pepperoni is already a game-changer for American foodservice operators, allowing for quicker pizza preparation with pepperoni that spreads as easily as shredded mozzarella. Ribbon pepperoni is also a foodservice-friendly option for non-pizza applications like pastas, subs and calzones. Giardiniera: A condiment with deep Chicago roots, giardiniera is a celebrated tradition in many Italian American households. Giardiniera, which means “from the garden” in English, is a pickled assortment of vegetables like peppers, olives and cauliflower, submerged in a tangy mixture of vinegar and oil. The result? A flavorful medley that perfectly complements a variety of dishes, especially pizza. Italian sausage and giardiniera is a particularly delicious and increasingly popular flavor pairing on pizza. Global flavors: Culture continues to reveal itself in pizza. “New international flavors are always being introduced in pizzerias across the country,” Strilaeff said. “It’s one of the fastest growing trends in the industry.” Flavor profiles from far and wide are featured on menus across the United States, with familiar profiles like Mexican, Cuban and Indian flavors emerging as commonly sought-after favorites. Global ingredients like chimichurri, gochujang and miso are also adding a flavor twist to popular slices. Post-bake creativity: Cooking a pizza isn’t the final step of the pizza-making process, especially these days. “We’re seeing a lot more people get creative with what goes on pizza after it is taken out of the oven,” Strilaeff said. Ingredients like chili-infused oils and hot honeys have emerged as popular post-bake pizza toppings. Shaved Parmesan is another commonly applied accompaniment, as are basil and other leafy greens; rocket, arugula, etc. Sesame seed crust: While not a traditional ingredient in pizza-making, sesame seeds are an increasingly popular addition for those craving an extra crunch in their pizza crust. “It adds a delicious, nutty undertone, which people really enjoy,” Strilaeff said. Whether garnished over a glistening, buttery crust or folded into the entire dough ball, look for the trend of sesame-seed crust to take off.

PopCorners partners with actor Don Cheadle to premiere mysterious new commercial

Frito-Lay's PopCorners is a popped, never-fried snack that needs to be protected at all costs, because "some say it’s so good it feels forbidden," says the brand. The brand is leaning into that with a new commercial that takes place in an often-clandestine setting: a 1920s-themed speakeasy.

The commercial, entitled "Get Caught with Something Good," can be watched here. Consumers will also see it run on streamers such as Paramount+, Hulu, Peacock, and more.

Starring award-winning actor Don Cheadle, the actor known for playing both the hero and the villain now plays the mysterious speakeasy host, secretly serving his favorite PopCorners White Cheddar and Kettle Corn to guests.