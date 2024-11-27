Danish confectionery brand Lakrids by Bülow has unveiled a winter collection for the 2024 festive season, showcasing its range of gourmet chocolate-coated licorice. New to the collection this year, Lakrids by Bülow is introducing its Advent calendar, containing double the amount of licorice.

For cocoa enthusiasts, a brand-new flavor, Double Chocolate, has also been added to the collection of chocolate-coated licorice jars, joined by Classic Caramel, Crispy Raspberry, Frozen Mint, and the Winter Selection Box.

The winter collection will be available to order online at Food52 (Advent calendar only), the brand's website, Amazon, and specialty retailers across North America. Inspired by the cozy flavors of a traditional Danish Christmas, the winter collection includes an extravaganza of gourmet licorice gifts.

