Danish confectionery brand Lakrids by Bülow is reintroducing its Love Collection for Valentine's Day. Chocolate-coated licorice varieties Strawberries & Cream and Peaches are returning, alongside the heart-shaped Love Selection Box with a new colorful design:

Peaches: The flavor reportedly combines sweet notes of ripe peaches with a hint of salmiak ("salty licorice") and passion fruit, coated in smooth white chocolate and a crunchy sugar shell.

Strawberries & Cream: This returning flavor unites tangy strawberries and smooth cream with a core of licorice, all encased in a white chocolate coating.

Both flavors are available in small sizes (125 g), with an SRP of $13.99, and a regular size (295 g) for $23.99.

The brand's Love Selection boxes include Love flavors and others, including Passion Fruit, Salt & Caramel, and Dark Sea Salt. It's now available in a new size, and has two sizes total: small (175 g, $23.99) and regular (450 g, $44.99).

The collection is available online at lakridsbybulow.us and Amazon, as well as select retailers and specialty stores nationwide.

