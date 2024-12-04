It’s officially almost the holidays, and 95% of Americans are ready to celebrate the winter holidays with chocolate and candy, according to a recent survey from the National Confectioners Association (NCA). Whether it’s hanging candy canes on the tree or gifting festive treats, candy can add the sweet touch that makes cherished moments feel merry and bright, NCA says.

Confectionery sales around the holidays reached nearly $7 billion in 2023 and are expected to grow up to 3% in 2024. The winter holidays are one of the big four seasons (which also include Valentine’s Day, Easter, and Halloween) that account for 64% of annual sales for the $48 billion confectionery industry.

"Chocolate and candy are essential parts of the winter holidays, deeply connected to the traditions that define this time of year. From candy canes and chocolate coins to advent calendars and décor for gingerbread houses, confectionery products have been central to how families celebrate and create lasting memories across generations," says John Downs, president and CEO, NCA.

Other findings include:

How do you eat candy canes? When asked about the right way to eat a candy cane, 54% of people say they begin with the straight end while 30% start with the curved end. Another 16% of respondents break their candy cane into pieces.

It's the season of giving. More than half of people in the U.S. share chocolate and candy as part of their winter holidays gifting. Foil-wrapped chocolates, a small box of chocolate, and candy canes ranked as the best treats for stocking stuffers.

Deck the halls! Candy is a key element of delicious decorations. Half of Americans will adorn their Christmas tree or decorate packages with candy canes. The top treats to adorn a gingerbread house are gumdrops, chocolate pieces, candy canes, gummy candies, and peppermints.

The difference between confectionery and other holiday foods: While many will see visions of sugar plums this holiday season, consumers understand that chocolate and candy are treats. People in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging just 40 calories and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day – and this includes special moments like the winter holiday season.

