American consumers are ready to treat themselves and others as they eagerly prepare for the Halloween season. According to a recent survey from the National Confectioners Association, 94% will share chocolate and candy with friends and family, demonstrating the consumer demand fueling remarkable retail trends like “Summerween” and “Aug-tober.” In fact, NCA found that more than half of Americans start enjoying Halloween candy before October 31.

The Halloween season is a key moment for the $48 billion confectionery industry and its retail partners. In 2023, Halloween drove $6.4 billion in confectionery retail sales and that number is expected to climb by three to five percent in 2024. Pandemic-era enthusiasm for seasonal celebrations has remained, pushing the Halloween season to begin earlier in 2024.

John Downs, president and CEO of the National Confectioners Association, says: “What would the Halloween season be without chocolate and candy? It is clear that Halloween candy is a bona fide retail phenomenon in 2024, with demand from consumers starting earlier in the year and extending festivities far beyond October 31. No matter how consumers choose to mark the occasion, there’s no question that chocolate and candy are a fun and unique centerpiece of Americans’ Halloween celebrations.”

Other insights from the NCA survey include:

Scary sweet: 97% of Americans who welcome trick-or-treaters will hand out chocolate and candy, and two-thirds of those people say they give trick-or-treaters two or three pieces of candy.

Haunting hankerings: Americans shared their favorite Halloween treats: chocolate, gummy candy, chewy candy, candy corn, hard candy, and lollipops.

Get the party started: More than half of Americans start enjoying their Halloween treats before October 31, and more than half of parents say they steal from their kids’ Halloween candy stash.

A bite of fright and delight: Two-thirds of Americans enjoy treats with a creepy or scary theme. Shape also matters – Americans rank pumpkins, ghosts, and bats as their favorite of candy.

Treating is the name of the game during the Halloween season, and consumers understand that chocolate and candy are best enjoyed as such. People in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging just 40 calories and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day.

Survey methodology:

NCA’s Seasonal Survey was conducted in July 2024 using a self-administered online questionnaire. The sample of 1,690 individuals mirrors the U.S. population in terms of key demographics, including age, income, ethnicity, and region.

