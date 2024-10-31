The National Confectioners Association (NCA) will be collaborating with The White House for Halloween this year.

The NCA is no stranger to collaborating with The White House—it has provided candy in the past for its White House Easter Egg Roll. In addition, in 2023 NCA and its member companies provided chocolate and candy used to create wreaths, ornaments, and other décor and custom chocolate bars that White House visitors received during the holiday season.

“The National Confectioners Association is proud to collaborate with The White House for Halloween 2024, bringing the time-honored tradition of trick-or-treating to the South Lawn of the People’s House. NCA’s member companies make the treats that help families enhance the special occasions and events associated with the Halloween season—whether they’re celebrating in their own cities and towns or on Pennsylvania Avenue. No matter which treats they prefer, Americans can agree that every celebration is sweeter with chocolate and candy," says NCA.

Some Halloween/confectionery stats from NCA:

People in the U.S. enjoy chocolate and candy 2-3 times per week, averaging just 40 calories and one teaspoon of added sugar per day, which includes special moments like the Halloween season.

The confectionery industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields.

What would the Halloween season be without chocolate and candy? Learn more about the special, fun, and unique role that chocolate and candy play in this annual celebration at AlwaysATreat.com/Halloween.

