The National Confectioners Association’s President & CEO John Downs, Senior VP of Public Policy Brian McKeon, and VP of Government Affairs Dan Shorts were named to The Hill’s Top Lobbyists 2024, an annual list that highlights "the best in the business."

"The lobbyists on this list are some of the best in the business and have been go-to advocates during a year defined by unprecedented political events, legislative logjams, federal spending cut crusades, and big rulemaking swings by the outgoing Biden administration," explains The Hill.

The list is separated into various categories:

Corporate

Associations (like NCA)

"Hired Guns"

Grassroots

Read the full list here.

Related: NCA provides candy for White House winter holidays