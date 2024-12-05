In response to the announcement and unveiling of The White House 2024 holiday décor and theme, A Season of Peace & Light, the National Confectioners Association (NCA) released the following statement:

“NCA is proud to be part of this sweet collaboration with The White House, bringing to life the magic of chocolate and candy and the joyous spirit of the winter holidays. In addition to supporting candy-inspired décor in several spaces throughout The White House, our member companies also provided real treats to deck the halls of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and send visitors home with a bite of the wonder. From your house to The White House, chocolate and candy are always a treat.”

About the collaboration

NCA’s support of The White House holiday experience includes handcrafted candy ornaments and themed decorations in multiple spaces including the official White House tree in the Blue Room, as well as in the State Dining Room and Library.

NCA and its member companies also provided chocolate and candy used to fill candy jars, decorate trees, and add a touch of sweetness throughout the space.

Additionally, NCA supplied custom chocolates that thousands of White House visitors will receive during the holiday season.

"Chocolate and candy play a fun and unique role this time of year. Seasonal treating is an important part of family traditions and celebrations across the country and around the world. Whether playing dreidel for chocolate coins, decorating a gingerbread house with gum drops and peppermints, or delivering a gift to a loved one, chocolate and candy enliven the spirit of togetherness that is so emblematic of the season," says NCA.

Visit AlwaysATreat.com/WinterHolidays to learn more.

