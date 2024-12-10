The Hershey Company today announced that Michael Del Pozzo, president, U.S. Confection, is departing the company effective December 12. Michele Buck, president and CEO, will assume leadership of the U.S. Confection Business while the company identifies a successor from among a pipeline of internal and external candidates.

Del Pozzo is returning to PepsiCo—where he had worked his entire career prior to joining Hershey—and will assume a new leadership role.

Buck will partner closely with the U.S. Confection leadership team during this interim period to lead the business through its next phase of growth and advance Hershey's Snacking Powerhouse vision.

The Hershey Company is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.