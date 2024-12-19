95% of Americans are ready to celebrate the winter holidays with chocolate and candy, according to a recent survey from the National Confectioners Association (NCA).
Confectionery sales around the holidays reached nearly $7 billion in 2023 and are expected to grow up to 3% in 2024. The winter holidays are one of the big four seasons (which also include Valentine’s Day, Easter, and Halloween) that account for 64% of annual sales for the $48 billion confectionery industry.
To learn more, we talked to Carly Schildhaus, NCA senior manager of public affairs. View the slideshow above to see her answers.
