A majority of Americans say they plan to share chocolate and candy with friends and family for winter holidays. What kind of chocolate/candy is most popular during this time?

More than half of people in the U.S. share chocolate and candy as part of their winter holidays gifting. As just a few examples, foil-wrapped chocolates, a small box of chocolate, and candy canes ranked as the best treats for stocking stuffers. And when it comes to the festive shapes for the holiday, Americans are looking for chocolates shaped like Santa, snowmen, and coins. (Photo credit: Pexels/Pixabay)