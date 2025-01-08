ISM, a snacks and sweets trade fair, will take place February 2–5 in Cologne, Germany. We were able to touch base with Sabine Schommer, director, ISM, to chat a bit about the conference, and what attendees should expect.





Liz Parker Kuhn: For those new to the industry or ISM, please tell us a bit about the show.

Sabine Schommer: ISM is the world's leading trade fair for the sweets and snack industry and is recognized as the premier platform where industry professionals come together to kick off the business year and showcase the latest trends and innovations, building on a legacy of almost 54 years as a strong and reliable platform for the industry.

The trade fair will take place from February 2–5, 2025 in Cologne, Germany. With more than 1,500 exhibitors expected from 70 countries, ISM promises a lively atmosphere full of networking opportunities, product launches and valuable insights.

The 2025 edition will be even more exciting as it emphasizes its unique synergy with ProSweets Cologne even more strongly under the joint designation "Sweet Week." Sweet Week focuses on the entire supply chain for sweets and snacks, from packaging solutions and production technology, ingredients and machinery to finished products and solutions for the point of sale. This dual approach creates a comprehensive marketplace where manufacturers, suppliers and the sweets and snacks trade can find the solutions they need to stay competitive.





LPK: What are some of the key themes for this year’s event?

SS: The key themes for ISM 2025 reflect a profound shift in industry trends, driven by changing consumer preferences and the evolving market landscape:

Sustainability is an ongoing trend. Consumers are prioritizing products with locally sourced, pure ingredients and eco-friendly, plant-based compositions. Sustainable packaging and efforts to reduce carbon footprints are equally critical, making this a central theme at Sweet Week 2025.

As consumers seek deeper connections with the brands they support, transparency in sourcing and production processes has become a competitive advantage. Brands that build trust through honest, compelling narratives will lead the way in shaping consumer loyalty.

Further, health-consciousness continues to dominate. Products offering high protein, lower sugar, fat, and salt content, or those designed as nutrient-rich, on-the-go meals are key growth areas. Snacks are evolving to not only provide enjoyment but also deliver functional health benefits.

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing the sweets and snacks industry, from trend analysis and product development to improving production processes and reducing waste.

Imaginative innovations, such as the buzz around “Dubai chocolate,” demonstrate how daring ideas captivate consumers and keep the industry vibrant. These trends reflect a willingness to embrace fun, unique products that stand out in a competitive market.

By integrating these themes, ISM 2025 aims to bridge tradition with cutting-edge innovation, addressing consumer demands while positioning the industry for a sustainable and exciting future.

LPK: What’s new at this year’s event, in terms of programs, special events, exhibits, and other features?

SS: This year’s event brings an exciting array of new programs, special events, and features designed to inspire and engage participants across the confectionery and snack industry.

Innovation takes center stage with Lab5 by ISM in Hall 10.1, a dedicated hub showcasing creative concepts from start-ups and small artisan businesses. Visitors can explore groundbreaking ideas and discover the cutting-edge trends driving the industry forward. Additionally, the ISM Award, the New Product Showcase Award, and the Consumer Award will recognize exceptional achievements. Award-winning products will be displayed in a special exhibition area within the New Product Showcase in Hall 10.1.

For those eager to experience innovation firsthand, the Start-up and Scale-up Pitches on February 2 at 11:30 am on the Sweet Week – Talks & Tasting Stage are a must-attend. These sessions will spotlight top innovations and the visionary entrepreneurs behind them.

The event program has been designed to tackle the industry’s most pressing questions, reaffirming our role as a knowledge leader. With the support of partners like Innova Market Insights and Euromonitor International, we provide valuable insights into trends shaping the future of sweets and snacks.

One of the most significant new additions this year is the Sweet Week Production Summit on February 3, co-hosted with ProSweets Cologne. This inaugural event will bring together participants from both trade fairs, fostering targeted business relationships and elevating networking opportunities to a new level.

Finally, the expanded event program on the Expert Stage and the new Sweet Week – Talks & Tasting Stage offers dynamic experiences, including live podcasts, influencer tours, various tastings, and hands-on workshops like sensory analysis. This year’s program is all about connecting the entire value chain of the confectionery and snack industry, making Sweet Week a comprehensive and enriching experience for all attendees.

LPK: Are there any educational sessions you would like to spotlight?

SS: We offer a variety of themed days on the Expert Stage to provide Sweet Week participants with optimal guidance and planning opportunities. From February 3 at 12:30 pm to February 4 at 12:00 pm, Sustainability Day will focus entirely on sustainability. A key highlight of the day is an event organized by our long-standing partners, the German Initiative on Sustainable Cocoa (GISCO) and the Swiss Platform for Sustainable Cocoa (SWISSCO). Taking place at 3:00 pm on February 4, the session will explore "Livelihoods in the Cocoa Sector: Practical Approaches for SMEs."

At the same time, we will also delve into how digitalization and artificial intelligence can drive efficiency and sustainability across all stages of the value chain. Additionally, tried-and-tested marketing strategies will inspire new ways to enhance communication reach.

In addition to these highlights, the presentation by Innova Market Insights on “Top Sweets & Snacks Trends 2025” promises to be an exciting start to the year, serving as a key reference for innovators, brand managers, and industry leaders. Equally unmissable is the session by Euromonitor International, titled “2025 Global Consumer Trends: What’s Next for Snack Consumers,” offering valuable insights into the future of the industry.

LPK: Can you please tell us about the programming—what types of events can attendees look forward to?

SS: Alongside engaging event and content formats, networking takes center stage as a key priority. For example, we are organizing the "Get-Together by Lab5" on February 4, where existing contacts will be deepened and new contacts encouraged. The Sweet Week Production Summit brings exhibitors and visitors from both trade fairs together for targeted matchmaking.

What you also shouldn't miss is our "walking act" GISMO: our ISM mascot, a pink flamingo. Have your mobile phone ready for an unforgettable souvenir photo!

LPK: Do you have any advice for first-time attendees?

SS: For first-time attendees, I recommend taking full advantage of the diverse program and networking opportunities. The event is an excellent platform to learn about the latest industry trends, meet key players, and explore innovative solutions. Don’t forget to visit Lab5 by ISM for exciting product innovations and to attend the live sessions, where you can gain valuable insights directly from industry experts.

LPK: Is there anything else you’d like to add?

SS: The Sweet Week 2025 promises to be a transformative event for the industry, offering not just a trade fair, but a comprehensive platform for knowledge exchange, innovation, and collaboration. We are excited to welcome industry professionals from all over the world to explore new ideas, forge new partnerships, and shape the future of the confectionery and snack industry together.

Related: ISM highlights Sweet Week 2025