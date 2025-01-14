The Sprezzatura Company seeks to acquire mid-market confectionery companies and take them on a mission to become global industry leaders. Sprezzatura Founder & CEO Fabio Matticoli is inviting mid-market confectionery brands, manufacturers, and distributors to partner up to co-create the future of candy.

The $38 billion U.S. confectionery market is undergoing rapid change. Illustrative of that change is that 90% of U.S. consumers want to know more about a confectionery brand's environmental and social responsibility practices (National Confectioners Association, 2022).

In the U.S., there are 1,400 candy companies—many family-owned. A lot of these businesses are grappling with succession challenges and shifting consumer demands. The Sprezzatura Company acquires mid-market companies with strong legacies, preserving their heritage and propelling them into the future, the brand says.

A mission rooted in transformation

The tagline "Mission to Mars" captures The Sprezzatura Company's belief that the changing market environment is an opportunity for smaller to mid-sized candy companies to distinguish themselves from less agile competitors and set themselves up for greater long-term success.

The prerequisite is a willingness to act boldly and adapt swiftly in the face of change. That's where The Sprezzatura Company comes in—transforming today's mid-market players into tomorrow's industry leaders.

Calling all legacy candy brand owners, distributors, and manufacturers

The Sprezzatura Company targets established, profitable confectionery businesses with:

Annual revenues between $20 million and $80 million

Strong brands

Exceptional manufacturing or distribution capabilities

"This is not about revolution—it's about evolution," says Matticoli. “We work closely with owners to ensure a seamless transition while protecting core values and legacies."

