Funds advised by SK Capital Partners, LP, a private investment firm focused on the ingredients, specialty materials, and life sciences sectors, have completed the acquisition of Spectra Confectionery Ltd. from founders Bill and Maureen Georgas and the Georgas family.

Spectra, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is the largest manufacturer of premium decorative toppings, candy panning, and confectionary products in Canada. Spectra supplies sprinkles, chocolate vermicelli, colored sugars, nonpareils, candy-coated chocolates, and sugar shapes to North America’s largest food distributors, bakeries, and snack food companies.

The Spectra leadership team, including Managing Director John Georgas, and President of Operations Nikolaos Georgas, will continue to drive the company's day-to-day operations, ensuring a smooth transition and continued focus on delivering high-quality products to its loyal customer base, the company says.

“We are excited to welcome Spectra into the SK Capital family,” says Mario Toukan, managing director of SK Capital. “Spectra's commitment to quality, customer service, and sustainability aligns perfectly with our investment philosophy, and we look forward to working closely with this talented team to unlock new growth opportunities and build on the Company’s strong foundation.”

Dan Lory, principal at SK Capital, adds, “The Georgas family has built a tremendous business with an industry-wide reputation for quality and customer service over Spectra’s 30-year history. We are honored they selected SK Capital as their partner in executing the company’s next phase of growth.”

“We are thrilled about our partnership with SK Capital,” says John Georgas. “We look forward to continuing to provide best-in-class service to our customers with a super-charged focus on customer-centric innovation and an enhanced commercial strategy.”

The investment in Spectra continues SK Capital’s focus on the food ingredients sector, representing its seventh investment in addition to J&K Ingredients, Phoenix Flavors & Fragrances, Tilley Distribution, Florachem, AEB Group, and Niacet Corporation.

Coldwater Corporate Finance served as the financial advisor to Spectra. Cascadia Capital served as the financial advisor to SK Capital. Debt financing was provided by MidStar Capital and Stellus Capital.

