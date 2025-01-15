Lindt is offering its premium selection of Lindt and Lindor chocolate to consumers this Valentine's Day, including one new release.

Online searches for "Valentine basket ideas" are up 81% this past week, the brand says, and searches for "Valentine's chocolates" are up 230%.

The brand's Valentine's Day seasonal options include:

Lindt Lindor Valentine's Milk Heart 5.5-oz

Lindt Lindor Valentine's Gold Assorted Heart 5.5-oz

Lindt Gourmet Truffles Heart 10.6-oz

Lindt Lindor Valentine's Strawberries & Cream Bag 8.5-oz

Lindt Lindor Valentine's Strawberries & Cream Heart 5.5-oz

(New) Lindt Lindor Valentine's Raspberry Cheesecake Bag 8.5-oz

Lindt Lindor Valentine's Milk Bag 8.5-oz

Lindt Lindor Valentine's Gold Assorted Bag 8.5-oz

Lindt Lindor Valentine's Dark Strawberry Bag 8.5-oz

