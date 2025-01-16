CandyRific is introducing the Moana-themed character fan to its Disney Princess offerings. Disney’s Moana will be a part of the company's 12-count trays, along with Cinderella, Belle, Rapunzel, and Ariel in 2025. The introduction of the new Moana themed fan comes right after the release of the movie Moana 2.

The Moana character sits atop this colorful fan holding her pet pig, Pua. All fans in the Disney Princess character collection provide a burst of fanned air when the button is pushed. The Disney Princess character fans come with 0.53-oz of assorted fruit-flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors), with a suggested retail price of $5.99.

