This Valentine’s Day, YumEarth is debuting a lineup of allergy-friendly treats that everyone can enjoy. The company is known for its commitment to being free from the top 9 allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, gluten, shellfish, soy, and sesame), non-GMO, and made with simple ingredients.

YumEarth’s Valentine’s Day products include Valentine’s Organic Sour Littles, a tangy, bite-sized treat bursting with flavor; Valentine’s Organic Gummy Fruit Hearts (heart-shaped gummies); Valentine’s Organic Variety Box, an assortment of allergy-friendly candies; Valentine’s Organic Lollipops, classic pops in Valentine’s-themed designs; Valentine’s Organic Giggles chewy treats; and Valentine’s Choco Yums' chocolate bites.

Each candy is made with YumEarth’s signature focus on high-quality, simple ingredients. These treats are available at YumEarth.com and at retailers like Whole Foods, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, and more.

