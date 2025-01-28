Sugar Plum Chocolates has debuted new giftable treats for Valentine's Day, soon to be available on Amazon and other affiliate sites.
New for this year include:
Sugar Plum Cinematic Love: Nostalgic Celebration of Treats
This gift box combines indulgence and classic film-inspired nostalgia. It features dark chocolate truffles, chocolate-covered sandwich cookies, rosé jelly beans, sour gummy lips, red gummy hearts, and other treats. Suggested retail price: $39.95 on Amazon.
Sugar Plum Valentine's Day Heart of 12 Truffles
This assortment of artisanal truffles includes a blend of white, dark, and milk chocolate. Flavors include Butter Pecan: White Chocolate, Tiramisu: Dark Chocolate, Caramel: Milk Chocolate, and Hazelnut: White Chocolate. Retails for $49.95 on Amazon.
