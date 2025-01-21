YumEarth, the candy known for its variety of organic, allergy-friendly sweets, is introducing two new products to its lineup: Sour Littles and Duo Pops.

Sour Littles offer a fresh twist on a tangy candy, in Blue Raspberry, Lemon, and Strawberry. Duo Pops features an outer candy shell that gives way to chewy, candy-filled centers with flavor combinations like Cherry Apple, Blue Raspberry, and Strawberry Lemon. Both treats are crafted to be free from the top 9 allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, fish, shellfish, soy, sesame, and gluten), are made with certified organic, non-GMO, vegan ingredients, and are completely free of artificial dyes.

“We’re proud to continue to meet the growing demand for inclusive, worry-free treats that prioritize both safety and incredible taste,” says Sasha Auguste, VP of marketing at YumEarth. “Everyone deserves to enjoy life’s sweetest moments without compromise, and Sour Littles and Duo Pops are perfect examples of our commitment to creating allergen-friendly candies that deliver bold flavors, transparency, and fun for all ages.”

YumEarth Sour Littles are available now on Thrive Market, iHerb.com, Amazon, YumEarth.com, Sprouts, Whole Foods Market, and other select retailers. Duo Pops are available on Amazon, Thrive Market, iHerb, YumEarth.com, Sprouts, and other select retailers.

