Sour snack company Final Boss Sour (@finalbosssour, 68.3k followers on TikTok) and Chocbox LA (@chocboxla, 62.5k followers) have launched a new Sour Strawberry Chocolate Bar kit, which combines Final Boss Sour’s gamified sour snacks with Chocbox’s interactive DIY chocolate-making experience. The kit offers a unique blend of sweet and sour flavors with a fun, hands-on activity, the companies say.

Final Boss Sour and Chocbox LA are both small businesses founded by Gen Z entrepreneurs who created candy tailored to TikTok's community, and strategically launched only on TikTok Shop. Both brands went viral (1, 2) in a short period of time due to their experimental products and love from the community, and have reportedly grown their businesses exponentially with their launch strategy on TikTok Shop.

