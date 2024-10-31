Final Boss Sour, the gaming-themed healthier snack alternative brand known for its retro-gaming-inspired sour snacks, announced that it has raised $3 million in a Seed funding round led by Science Inc. The capital infusion will be used to scale up inventory, hire key operational staff, and broaden its network of creators and brand ambassadors.

"We’re proud of the rapid success Final Boss Sour has achieved in redefining the sour snack category,” says James Hicks, co-founder and general manager of Final Boss Sour. “With this funding, we’re excited to accelerate our growth by introducing even more bold flavors, expanding our team, and continuing to build strong partnerships with creators and platforms that share our vision for innovative, fun snacking experiences."

Final Boss Sour’s approach to the snacking industry has gained significant traction, earning over 275 million organic views across popular platforms including TitTok, Youtube, and Instagram, the brand says.

“Our goal with Final Boss Sour goes beyond just making healthier snacks—it’s about creating experiences that connect with our fans on a personal level,” says Tommy Riggs, co-founder of Final Boss Sour. “Whether through gaming or snacking, we want to be at the intersection of culture and fun. With over 240,000 subscribers on YouTube, we’ve become the most-followed sour snack brand, surpassing household names like Sour Patch Kids, Sour Strips, Trolli Sour Brite Crawlers, and Warheads. The overwhelming support from our community shows we’re hitting the mark.”

The brand has developed four levels of sourness across its product line, with flavors including mango, strawberry, blueberry, cranberry, pineapple, cherry, apricot, and kiwi. In addition, the company recently introduced its Dippers line with the first release of Blue Raspberry Mango Dippers, a snack that features six dried mango strips coated in blue raspberry powder.

The brand has also ventured into limited-edition collaborations, including a drop with Friday Beers, which resulted in four new sour flavors. These partnerships highlight Final Boss Sour’s seamless blend of product innovation with cultural relevance, resonating with its target audience.

The newly secured funds will be instrumental in enabling Final Boss Sour to meet growing consumer demand and broaden its distribution. The company plans to further enhance its operational capabilities by hiring key team members across various departments. Additionally, a substantial portion of the funding will be allocated to expanding partnerships with content creators and influencers, ensuring that Final Boss Sour remains at the forefront of the gaming and snacking spaces.

The funding round was joined by investors including Steve Aoki’s venture fund Aoki Labs, F4 Fund, GFR Fund, Uncommon Denominator, and with participation by Jason Calacanis' Launch Fund and The Syndicate.

“Final Boss Sour is reshaping the healthy snack category by making it fun and culturally relevant,” says Michael Jones, general partner at Science Inc. “This team has not only dominated the category with their innovative, gamified approach and real fruit ingredients, but they’ve also become industry leaders in leveraging modern online product vehicles like TikTok Shop and viral YouTube content to expand their reach. Their bold sour flavors and creative marketing strategies are setting a new standard in the healthy snack market.”

Final Boss Sour was developed in Science Inc.'s studio, known for creating consumer brands including Dollar Shave Club and Liquid Death. The brand emerged as a healthier, gaming-themed alternative to sour candies, using real fruit and no artificial ingredients, per the company. With Science Inc.'s resources and expertise in consumer trends and influencer marketing, the team quickly brought Final Boss Sour to market, tapping into platforms such as TikTok and YouTube to drive growth.

