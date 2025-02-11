This winter, Wooden Table Baking Company is unveiling its lineup of seasonal chocolate barks.

The company's handcrafted Chocolate Barks combine authentic Argentinian chocolate with premium ingredients. The barks are available in an array of flavors, including:

Dark Chocolate, Cardamom, and Pistachio Bark (gluten-free): Rich dark chocolate blended with the warm spice of cardamom and the crunch of pistachios.

Dark Chocolate Ginger and Walnut Bark (gluten-free): Dark chocolate paired with toasted walnuts and a hint of ginger.

White Chocolate Passion Fruit and Almond Bark: Creamy white chocolate with tangy passion fruit and crunchy almonds.

White and Dark Chocolate Peppermint Bark: A combination of white and dark chocolate topped with peppermint candy.

"Our winter collection showcases the artistry of Argentine chocolate-making and our passion for creating memorable flavors," says Andrés Ozzuna, baker and owner, Wooden Table Baking Company. "Whether you're gifting these treats or enjoying them yourself, each bite is crafted to bring joy and warmth to the season."

