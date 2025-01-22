Wooden Table Baking recently debuted its Rosewater Meringue Cookies. Each cookie combines rosewater-infused shortbread with a light meringue glaze. The subtly floral treat can pair with afternoon tea, coffee, or as a finale to any meal, the company says.

"Our Rosewater Meringue Cookies are more than just a dessert—they're a celebration of elegance and flavor," says Andrés Ozzuna, baker and owner. "Valentine’s Day is about cherishing those special to you, and what better way to show love than with a treat that’s as beautiful as it is delicious?"

The cookies are available now exclusively on Wooden Table Baking's website for a suggested retail price of $7.50.

