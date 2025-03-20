Gelato Canna Co. introduces cannabis Dubai chocolate bar, bites

Gelato Canna Co., the San Diego-based purveyors of cannabis-infused chocolates, gummies, and other sweet treats, has launched its elevated take on the Dubai bar with two new products: Dubai Bites and High From Dubai Chocolate Bar. Both products are available throughout participating Michigan dispensaries.

Launching just in time for 4/20 and Easter, these Middle East-inspired treats are available in two varieties:

Dubai Bites: Each Bite contains 20 mg THC. One square divides into two servings that contain 10 mg THC each. Ingredients include Turkish Antep pistachios, Kataifi, cocoa butter, vanilla beans, and honey.

Each Bite contains 20 mg THC. One square divides into two servings that contain 10 mg THC each. Ingredients include Turkish Antep pistachios, Kataifi, cocoa butter, vanilla beans, and honey. High From Dubai: Available in three flavors—Dark Chocolate (Indica), Milk Chocolate Caramel (Hybrid), and White Chocolate (Sativa)—High From Dubai is a 200 mg THC chocolate bar that can be broken up into 10 pieces, with each piece containing 20 mg THC. Ingredients include Turkish Antep pistachios, Kataifi, cocoa beans, vanilla beans, and honey.

High From Dubai and Dubai Bites retail for approximately $25.

