Rawmio, purveyor of artisanal raw chocolate, has introduced its latest creation: a new line of Premium Raw Chocolate Bars, featuring five flavors. Crafted with minimally processed ingredients, the bars reportedly offer rich, complex flavors without refined sugars, dairy, or artificial additives.

“At Rawmio, we believe that with the right touch, simple and whole ingredients can be transformed into something magical,” says Alex Malinsky, CEO, Rawmio. “Our new Premium Raw Chocolate Bars are a reflection of our commitment to clean, high-quality ingredients— crafted for chocolate lovers who crave indulgence without the artificial additives.”

Each bar in this new collection showcases a unique and thoughtfully curated recipe:

Oat Milk Chocolate – The ultimate plant-based twist on a classic. Smooth, creamy, and crafted with single-origin raw cacao, organic oat milk, lucuma fruit, and coconut sugar for a silky-sweet experience.

Dark Chocolate with Vanilla Bean – A bold and bittersweet 70% cacao bar, enhanced with real vanilla bean and unrefined coconut sugar, highlighting the deep, complex notes of single-origin raw cacao.

Coconut Milk Chocolate – This creamy bar combines rich cacao with coconut milk and coconut sugar, creating a naturally sweet indulgence.

Keto Chocolate – This rich, sugar-free bar is sweetened only with allulose, delivering chocolate flavor with only 10 grams of net carbs, zero grams of sugar, and no glycemic impact.

Date-Sweetened Chocolate – A revolutionary take on dark chocolate, naturally sweetened with fiber-rich dates for a subtle caramel finish.

Every Rawmio chocolate bar is crafted with simple, whole-food ingredients, preserving the integrity of the cacao, the brand says.

Rawmio’s new Premium Raw Chocolate Bars will debut at Expo West, in booth N1347, North Hall Level 200.

