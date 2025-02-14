Katjes USA has debuted its newest innovation: Wild & Free, a textured, plant-based foam gummy candy making its debut in the U.S. market.

The gummies celebrate the spirit of the Wild West with playful shapes like cowgirl hats, boots, bandanas, cacti, and phrases like "Yee-Haw" and "Giddy-Up." Perfectly on theme, the launch rides the wave of America's love affair with country music and its rising popularity.

Wild & Free gummies are made with plant- and algae-derived colors and are free from palm oil, animal gelatin, and high-fructose corn syrup. The gummies' flavors include peach, orange, strawberry, raspberry, cherry, and grape.

The launch of Wild & Free will feature prominently in Katjes USA’s digital campaign, “Vegan Gummies. Wildly Good.” which celebrates daring self-expression and inclusivity. Consumers can try the product firsthand at South by Southwest (SXSW) in March or visit the Katjes booth at the Sweets & Snacks Expo in May. Additionally, Wild & Free is available on Amazon, with retail rollouts planned for April.

Katjes, Europe’s largest plant-based gummy brand, is committed to crafting bold and imaginative vegan treats that push boundaries in the gummy category, the company says.

