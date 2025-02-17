In celebration of its 130th anniversary, Goetze’s Candy Company has launched two special-edition Cow Tales packs, Bake Shoppe and Sweet Shoppe. The packs pay homage to the old-school candy "shoppes" and bring together some of Goetze’s caramel treats.

The special-edition packs include:

Bake Shoppe includes the Brownie and Honey Bun Cow Tales

includes the Brownie and Honey Bun Cow Tales Sweet Shoppe includes Caramel Apple and Strawberry Smoothie Cow Tales

These limited-edition packs will be available exclusively on the Goetze’s Amazon storefront.

Currently in its 130th year of business, Goetze’s Candy Company has been a family-owned company dedicated to crafting nut-free Caramel Creams and Cow Tales.

