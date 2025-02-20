This year, Peter's Chocolate is celebrating 150 years of chocolate production, honoring its lengthy heritage and reaffirming its commitment to best-in-class quality. The company pioneered the first milk chocolate recipe in 1875.

“Peter’s Chocolate has long been synonymous with innovation and excellence,” says Kojo Amoo-Gottfried, VP and managing director for cocoa and chocolate, Cargill Food North America. “As we celebrate this milestone, we’re proud to empower today’s chocolatiers, bakers, pastry chefs and artisan ice cream makers with the finest chocolate ingredients, enabling them to delight consumers with indulgent, memorable experiences.”

The story of Peter’s Chocolate began in Vevey, Switzerland. There, chocolatier Daniel Peter spent eight years perfecting his formula for milk chocolate. Peter’s innovative method of dehydrating milk to form “milk crumb” and combining it with chocolate reportedly revolutionized the industry, creating a fine, velvety smooth chocolate that wouldn’t spoil. By 1887, his “Chocolat au lait Gala Peter” became the first commercially sold milk chocolate, cementing its place in history.

In 1901, Peter’s Chocolate crossed the Atlantic. An American businessman from Lamont, Corliss, & Company discovered the brand and secured U.S. distribution rights. By 1917, the brand established its first manufacturing facility in Fulton, NY, solidifying its reputation as a world leader in premium chocolate. After several ownership changes, Cargill acquired the heralded brand in 2002. Today, the company continues to uphold Daniel Peter’s vision by producing milk chocolate using his original whole milk crumb method.

Alongside its signature milk chocolate offerings, Peter’s Chocolate now offers a diverse array of products, including dark chocolate, white chocolate, confectionery coatings, and other specialty products.

“This anniversary is not just about celebrating the past,” Amoo-Gottfried says. “It’s about looking ahead. We remain committed to blending tradition with innovation to create exceptional chocolate for generations to come.”

To commemorate the historic milestone, Cargill created a limited-edition calendar featuring iconic imagery from Peter’s past ad campaigns, which can be found here.

Related: Voyage Foods adds Ohio manufacturing plant