Bazooka Brands has debuted its newest innovation, Baby Bottle Pop Twisters. The new multi-textured candy is designed to deliver three layers of flavor in every bite.

Baby Bottle Pop Twisters features a light and crunchy outer shell, a sweet and chewy center, and a pop of sour powder at the core. The new product is a twist on the brand's regular Baby Bottle Pop, taking inspiration from its signature bottle shape and its dipping powder to launch a sweet and sour chewy candy.

Baby Bottle Pop Twisters invites consumers to twist, flip and shake their way into every tasty bite. The baby bottle packaging reportedly features an easy-to-close lock top. Baby Bottle Pop Twisters is available in four flavors: Strawberry, Blue Raspberry, Watermelon, and Berry Blast.

In addition, NBA sensation Donovan "Spida" Mitchell has joined the launch as the candy's official ambassador. The self-proclaimed candy fanatic, NBA All-Star and celebrated shooting guard for the Cleveland Cavaliers will take center stage as the star of the television commercial set to debut nationally this April.

"Baby Bottle Pop is one of the most iconic names in candy," says Erin Ludlow, brand manager, Bazooka Brands. "With Baby Bottle Pop Twisters, we're taking it to new heights, introducing fans to a completely reimagined candy experience with its groundbreaking 3-in-1 texture. We are so excited to kick off the stellar year-long campaign with Donovan and have him jump in on the silliness across social —stay tuned!"

Since launching in limited retail locations at the end of 2024, and nationwide earlier this year, Baby Bottle Pop Twisters has been met with excitement from candy fans everywhere. Social buzz is soaring, with close to one million impressions, as consumers ask how they can get their hands on the new sweet treat, the brand says.

Consumers can find the candy at retailers across the U.S. including Walmart, Circle K, Walgreens, and more.

Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of The Bazooka Companies, Inc. is on the current Candy Industry “Global Top 100 Candy Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Global Top 100” rankings.