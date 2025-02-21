Political and economic instability in recent weeks—from the delay and simplification of regulation to the freeze on international development funding and soaring cocoa prices—are further straining a global cocoa sector already grappling with profound challenges. In response, the World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) Partnership Meeting will convene global leaders to drive collaboration, accelerate innovation, and build long-term resilience across the supply chain.

Under the theme "Our Future: Resilience Through Sustainability," the meeting, from March 19-20, takes place at a defining moment for the cocoa industry. Its location in Brazil—host of COP30 and one of the few nations to have updated its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to reducing greenhouse gas emissions—adds a forward-looking dimension to the discussions, WCF says. As a leader in agricultural mechanization, Brazil offers a unique platform for knowledge exchange between cocoa-producing nations, highlighting scalable innovations that can boost efficiency and sustainability.

“Unprecedented challenges require unprecedented collaboration,” says Chris Vincent, president, WCF. “By bringing together the entire cocoa sector, we aim to share best practices on critical issues such as disease prevention, mechanization and navigating climate change and evolving geopolitical challenges – all of which are essential for reducing operational costs, increasing productivity and enhancing farmer profitability. A more adaptive sector will be better equipped to withstand shocks and secure a sustainable future.”

The WCF Partnership Meeting is the premier global event dedicated to cocoa sustainability, attracting more than 400 stakeholders from over 40 countries to ensure a direct link between global strategies and on-the-ground realities, says WCF. This year’s agenda will explore impactful solutions to key industry challenges, including regulatory compliance, evolving geopolitical challenges, modern farming innovations, and industry-wide impact measurement.

Confirmed speakers include:

Alex Assanvo - executive secretary, Initiative Cacao Côte d'Ivoire-Ghana (ICCIG)

Eduardo Bastos - executive director, Brazilian Agribusiness Association (ABAG)

Marcello Brito - executive secretary, Legal Amazon Consortium of States

Santiago Gowland - CEO, Rainforest Alliance

Schneider Guataqui Cervera - global policy maker, International Labour Organisation (ILO)

Deborah Faria - full professor at the State University of Santa Cruz (UESC)

Dr Koffi N'Goran - deputy director general, Coffee Cocoa Council of Côte d'Ivoire (CCC)

Anna Paula Losi - executive president, Brazilian Association of Cocoa Processing Industries

Valmir Ortega - partner, Belterra Agroforestry

Pam Thornton - commodity trader, Nightingale Investment-Armajaro

Wieneke Vullings - consul general of the Netherlands in São Paulo

A full list of confirmed speakers is available on WCF’s website.

Driving sustainable economic benefits

Industry leaders will highlight how sustainable practices deliver long-term economic advantages, including higher-quality cocoa yields, sustained sector growth and strengthened brand reputation. By reducing investment risks for farmers and companies alike, these approaches help ensure profitability and resilience across the supply chain.

As the sector navigates complex, interconnected challenges—including tree disease, climate change, declining productivity, low farmer incomes, geopolitical shifts, and evolving regulatory frameworks—the WCF’s Partnership Meeting will provide a platform for bold, actionable solutions to forge a sustainable future for cocoa.

Registration for the WCF Partnership Meeting is open, with discounted tickets available.

