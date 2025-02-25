Easter is approaching, and YumEarth is debuting allergy-friendly Easter Organic Jelly Beans and Easter Sour Littles. Dedicated to providing candies free from the top 9 allergens (peanuts, tree nuts, milk, eggs, gluten, shellfish, soy, fish, and sesame), YumEarth strives to ensure that every consumer can indulge safely.

This year's Easter collection features:

Easter Egg Hunt Kit : This kit includes 12 allergy-friendly candy packs (Easter Organic Gummy Fruits and Jelly Beans) and 12 eco-friendly, reusable eggs, providing everything needed for an egg hunt.

: This kit includes 12 allergy-friendly candy packs (Easter Organic Gummy Fruits and Jelly Beans) and 12 eco-friendly, reusable eggs, providing everything needed for an egg hunt. Easter Organic Gummy Fruits : Festive bunny-shaped gummies bursting with fruity flavors including peach, cherry, and strawberry.

: Festive bunny-shaped gummies bursting with fruity flavors including peach, cherry, and strawberry. Easter Organic Jelly Beans : A medley of flavors including mango, peach, cherry, and apple.

: A medley of flavors including mango, peach, cherry, and apple. Easter Organic Variety Box : An assortment of YumEarth's favorite candies, this box offers a mix including Jelly Beans, Pops, and Bunny-shaped Gummy Fruits.

: An assortment of YumEarth's favorite candies, this box offers a mix including Jelly Beans, Pops, and Bunny-shaped Gummy Fruits. Easter Organic Sour Littles: These bite-sized treats reportedly pack a punch of sour flavor while putting a hoppy twist on a classic candy, blending three fruit flavors: strawberry, lemon, and blue raspberry.

YumEarth's Easter treats are available for purchase on YumEarth.com and at retailers such as Whole Foods, Target, Wegmans, Sprouts, and more.

