Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Steve Van Tassel, CEO of YumEarth, as they discuss the company's mission to create non-GMO candy products with simple ingredients which avoid the top allergens facing consumers today.

Van Tassel explains the challenges of creating allergen-free candy, what other candy companies can do to accommodate consumers with allergies, and the biggest goals for the company moving forward.

View the video above, or click here.