Bitzel’s Chocolate has promoted Lisa Henderson to the new position of North America director of sales. Henderson was formerly the company’s head of business development, building relationships such as Bitzel’s recently announced partnership with the Atlanta Vibe professional volleyball team.

Before joining the Bitzel’s team last year, Henderson worked in the luxury country club space in various sales roles, most recently working for the PGA Tour as director of sales and marketing for TPC Sugarloaf.

“Lisa has been instrumental in developing some of our most important accounts,” says Bitzel’s founder Ray Bitzel. “In her new role, one of her top goals will be to focus on growing beyond Georgia and the Southeast, developing the strategy and the resources to help us grow at a scalable pace. It’s a challenge for any young company, but Lisa has proven she has the knowledge and the skills to help us get there.”

“We’ve been in business for a full year, building relationships and awareness in the Atlanta area and steadily increasing the business locally, regionally and nationally,” says Henderson. “Now we want to expand our reach and the scope of what we do, not just in Gwinnett County or the state of Georgia but nationwide and beyond.”

Over her career, Henderson says, she’s built relationships with Fortune 500 companies that are headquartered in or have a footprint in Atlanta, and she aims to leverage those relationships to help Bitzel’s focus on corporate gifting strategies. The company is also targeting sports and entertainment, hospitality and travel markets.

“The goal is to have Bitzel’s Chocolate sold in amusement parks and sporting venues across America, Mexico, and Canada,” she says. “We’re partnering with teams here locally in Atlanta but would love to expand that reach further. Customization is our specialty, and sports teams have really fun mascots and logos to feature! I also plan to focus on the hospitality and travel spaces – hotel groups, cruise lines, first class cabins, and sky lounges. Bitzel’s chocolate would be a perfect addition to luxury amenities offered throughout these spaces.”

Bitzel’s chef-crafted treats, made with authentic ingredients, are a natural fit with such high-end partners, she says.

“Honestly, the product speaks for itself. It’s a luxury product all around, from the way the chocolate looks, the taste, the texture, the packaging—everything is done so incredibly well, and it’s sustainable and locally sourced on top of that,” she says. “This is a product I can stand behind and be proud and excited to sell.”

