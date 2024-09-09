Bitzel’s Chocolate, Atlanta, announced that it is now available to host birthday celebrations, and it is inviting local schools for interactive and educational class field trips.

“Educating our guests about how chocolate is grown and how our treats are made is a huge part of our mission at Bitzel’s Chocolate,” says owner and chocolatier Ray Bitzel. “Our birthday parties and field trips are a fun way for kids to be right in the center of the action, where they can learn where chocolate comes from, experience our factory’s production process up-close and enjoy our lovingly crafted chocolate treats, of course.”

Bitzel’s birthday parties are available for groups of children ages 10 and older, starting at $250. One adult is required for groups of up to 10 children; two adults must be present for groups of 11 or more. Parties can choose from either chocolate and strawberries, chocolate-covered Oreos or pretzel rods. Bitzel’s gelato bar is available for an additional $5 per child. As Bitzel’s Chocolate is a working chocolate factory and safety is the top priority, no outside food, drink, or decorations are allowed.

Field trips to Bitzel’s Chocolate are offered on Mondays and Tuesdays and are open to children 10 and older, although best suited for seventh- and eighth-grade students. Bitzel’s can accommodate groups of up to 200, which may be divided into smaller groups. Field trip pricing is $20 per person and includes a chocolate parting gift.

Bitzel’s field trips take children through five education stations including learning cacao history and the manufacturing and packaging process.

In addition, for just $20, students and their families can purchase a Bitzel’s chocolate bar paired with one hour of complimentary game play at Main Event. This offers a win-win for schools and supporters, with schools keeping $10 from each sale.

For more information on fundraising or to book a birthday party or field trip, call 770-758-1550.

