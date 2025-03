Aldi has announced its Aldi Finds for March 2025. The limited-time confectionery items include many Easter items, such as truffles, macarons, hot cocoa bombs, and more.

The following items are new and available March 26:

Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Eggs, SRP: $4.49

Moser Roth Premium Easter Eggs, SRP: $3.99

Choceur Solid Chocolate Eggs, SRP: $3.29

