Discount retailer Aldi has announced its Finds for the month of March 2025. The list of limited-time, seasonal and limited-time products includes snacks, baked goods, confectionery items, household gear, pet care products, and more.

The bakery and snack Finds for March include:

Specially Selected Filled Croissants

Bake Shop All Butter Pound Cake

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza Ring

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread

Clancy's Bagel Chips

Clancy's Nashville Hot or Cuban Kettle Chips

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Spinach, Mushroom & Garlic Rising Crust Pizza

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Tuscan Chicken or Mediterranean Flatbread Pizza

Specially Selected Spring Macarons

Specially Selected Mocha and Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Cheesecakes

Bake Shop Lemon Streusel Cake

Kirkwood Maple Bacon Dry Rub Wings

Breakfast Best 8-Pack Breakfast Burritos

Related: Aldi announces snack and bakery February Finds