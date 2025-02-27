Discount retailer Aldi has announced its Finds for the month of March 2025. The list of limited-time, seasonal and limited-time products includes snacks, baked goods, confectionery items, household gear, pet care products, and more.
The bakery and snack Finds for March include:
- Specially Selected Filled Croissants
- Bake Shop All Butter Pound Cake
- Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza Ring
- Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread
- Clancy's Bagel Chips
- Clancy's Nashville Hot or Cuban Kettle Chips
- Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Spinach, Mushroom & Garlic Rising Crust Pizza
- Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Tuscan Chicken or Mediterranean Flatbread Pizza
- Specially Selected Spring Macarons
- Specially Selected Mocha and Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Cheesecakes
- Bake Shop Lemon Streusel Cake
- Kirkwood Maple Bacon Dry Rub Wings
- Breakfast Best 8-Pack Breakfast Burritos