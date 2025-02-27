Discount retailer Aldi has announced its Finds for the month of March 2025. The list of limited-time, seasonal and limited-time products includes snacks, baked goods, confectionery items, household gear, pet care products, and more.

The bakery and snack Finds for March include:

  • Specially Selected Filled Croissants
  • Bake Shop All Butter Pound Cake
  • Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Pepperoni Pizza Ring
  • Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Cheeseburger Party Flatbread
  • Clancy's Bagel Chips
  • Clancy's Nashville Hot or Cuban Kettle Chips
  • Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Spinach, Mushroom & Garlic Rising Crust Pizza
  • Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Tuscan Chicken or Mediterranean Flatbread Pizza
  • Specially Selected Spring Macarons
  • Specially Selected Mocha and Vanilla Bean Mascarpone Cheesecakes
  • Bake Shop Lemon Streusel Cake
  • Kirkwood Maple Bacon Dry Rub Wings
  • Breakfast Best 8-Pack Breakfast Burritos

Related: Aldi announces snack and bakery February Finds