Aldi has announced its Aldi Finds for December 2024, as well as limited-time items for November. The limited-time confectionery items include holiday chocolate collections, cocoa add-ons, and more.

The following items are new:

Specially Selected Vanilla Bean or Peppermint Marshmallows, SRP: $3.49, to be released Dec. 4

Seasonal products already released this month include:

Choceur Hot Chocolate Stir Sticks, SRP: $3.99

Choceur Christmas Bark Sampler, SRP: $3.99

Choceur Melting Cocoa Characters, SRP: $2.49

Moser Roth Belgian Chocolate Box, SRP: $7.99

Moser Roth Mini Chocolates, SRP: $2.99

Choceur Milk or Dark Chocolate Peanut Clusters, SRP: $3.29

