Aldi has announced its Aldi Finds for December 2024, as well as limited-time items for November. The limited-time confectionery items include holiday chocolate collections, cocoa add-ons, and more.
The following items are new:
- Specially Selected Vanilla Bean or Peppermint Marshmallows, SRP: $3.49, to be released Dec. 4
Seasonal products already released this month include:
- Choceur Hot Chocolate Stir Sticks, SRP: $3.99
- Choceur Christmas Bark Sampler, SRP: $3.99
- Choceur Melting Cocoa Characters, SRP: $2.49
- Moser Roth Belgian Chocolate Box, SRP: $7.99
- Moser Roth Mini Chocolates, SRP: $2.99
- Choceur Milk or Dark Chocolate Peanut Clusters, SRP: $3.29