Aldi has announced its Aldi Finds for January 2025. The limited-time confectionery items include a slew of Valentine's Day items, including truffles, macarons, hot cocoa bombs, and more.
The following items are new and available January 8:
- Moser Roth Dusted Truffles (Raspberry + Strawberry varieties), SRP: $2.99
- Moser Roth Chocolate Macarons, SRP: $3.99
- Choceur Valentine's Strawberries & Cream Bark Bags, SRP: $3.99
- Choceur Heart Shaped Cocoa Bombs, SRP: $1.99
- Choceur Heart Box, SRP: $4.49
- Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Hearts, SRP: $4.49
- Choceur Valentine's Mini Chocolate Box, SRP: $6.69
- Choceur Chocolate Donuts and Pie Bites, SRP: $4.99
