Aldi has announced its Aldi Finds for January 2025. The limited-time confectionery items include a slew of Valentine's Day items, including truffles, macarons, hot cocoa bombs, and more.

The following items are new and available January 8:

Moser Roth Dusted Truffles (Raspberry + Strawberry varieties), SRP: $2.99

Moser Roth Chocolate Macarons, SRP: $3.99

Choceur Valentine's Strawberries & Cream Bark Bags, SRP: $3.99

Choceur Heart Shaped Cocoa Bombs, SRP: $1.99

Choceur Heart Box, SRP: $4.49

Moser Roth Chocolate Truffle Hearts, SRP: $4.49

Choceur Valentine's Mini Chocolate Box, SRP: $6.69

Choceur Chocolate Donuts and Pie Bites, SRP: $4.99

