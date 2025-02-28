The 2025 Western Candy Conference will take place June 25-29 at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, in San Diego, CA.

Conference highlights include:

Opening Cocktail Reception (Wednesday, June 25): Attendees can kick off the conference with a networking evening that offers a relaxed atmosphere and sights.

Engaging speakers on key business topics (Thursday, June 26 and Saturday, June 28): Connect with industry leaders who will share valuable insights and strategies on a range of critical business issues affecting the confectionery sector.

Golf tournament at The Grand Golf Club (Friday, June 27): Enjoy a morning on the greens at this private golf course, located onsite at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar. This tournament is not just a chance to unwind, but also an opportunity to network with fellow attendees in a picturesque setting.

Offsite event at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar (Friday, June 27): Experience an offsite dinner event at MCAS Miramar. Take an exclusive look at military aviation and the chance to meet with those who serve our country.

Supplier Tabletop (Saturday, June 28): Discover the latest innovations and offerings from leading suppliers and service providers during the conference's Supplier Tabletop event, scheduled between the Saturday morning business sessions.

Closing Dinner (Saturday, June 28): Conclude the conference on a high note with the closing dinner.

To register, members will need to log in to the members' only section of the WCA website before they can access the registration site. Click on "Register Now." This will take you to the Members login page. If you have forgotten your password for the Western Candy Association website, use the "Forgot Password?" link. If you are a new member, click "Sign Up" to set up a login. Please note, the ability to log in requires a WCA member company email address, no personal email addresses. Once you log in, you will have access to the registration link and the hotel reservations link.

The registration deadline is June 15, and the deadline to attend the offsite Miramar event is April 30. The hotel reservation portal can be found on the Western Candy Association website.

