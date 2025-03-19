RCI Candy Convention opens 2025 registration

Retail Confectioners International (RCI) has announced that registration is officially open for the 2025 Annual Convention & Industry Expo, happening June 16-19 at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington, KY, just minutes from Cincinnati.

This year’s theme, “Inspiring Generations of Candy Makers,” celebrates the experiences and ideas each generation brings to the industry. Whether you’re part of a multi-generational business or just starting out, this event will include with educational sessions, a two-day expo featuring industry suppliers, confectionery tours networking opportunities, and more. Attendees will include candy makers, chocolatiers, and confectionery retailers looking to grow all aspects of their businesses.

One of the most anticipated features of the convention is the behind-the-scenes tours hosted by local confectionery businesses. Off-site tours will take place on Thursday, June 19, giving attendees a unique opportunity to explore these confectionery businesses.

Confectionery tour highlights:

Aglamesis Bros., Inc. (Cincinnati, OH) – Established in 1908, this fourth-generation family business is a step back in time. Visit the historic Oakley parlor with its vintage soda fountain, marble countertops, and glass candy cases. Attendees will tour their new chocolate production facility, opened in 2023, and see their classic ice cream and Italian ice-making process.

– Established in 1908, this fourth-generation family business is a step back in time. Visit the historic Oakley parlor with its vintage soda fountain, marble countertops, and glass candy cases. Attendees will tour their new chocolate production facility, opened in 2023, and see their classic ice cream and Italian ice-making process. Graeter’s, Inc. (Cincinnati, OH) – Famous for their small-batch French Pot ice cream, Graeter’s has been family-run for five generations. Get an inside look at their unique production process and watch confections like chocolate-enrobed butter cookies, peanut brittle, and chocolate barks come to life.

– Famous for their small-batch French Pot ice cream, Graeter’s has been family-run for five generations. Get an inside look at their unique production process and watch confections like chocolate-enrobed butter cookies, peanut brittle, and chocolate barks come to life. Schneider’s Sweet Shop (Bellevue, KY) – Founded in 1939, the candy shop is operated by second, third, and fourth generations of family. Best known for their Opera creams, Schneider’s continues to use the same recipes and equipment from the early 1900s.

Conference attendees can choose from a variety of ticket packages to customize their experience, starting at $10 in advance (or $25 onsite) for the Expo Ticket to attend the two-day Industry Expo. Industry professionals who have never attended an RCI event can save $100 on the 1-Day Education Ticket by entering promo code “RCIFIRST” when registering. For the best value, register for the Convention Pass which includes access to events Monday through Thursday. While the convention is hosted by RCI, all confectionery professionals are invited to attend.

Registration is required for tours, education sessions, the Industry Expo, and all convention events. For best rates, register by April 25 at retailconfectioners.org/annual. For more information about RCI, visit retailconfectioners.org or call 417-883-2775.

Related: RCI to relaunch Chocolate Boot Camp in February 2025