The 92nd annual iteration of the Western Candy Conference will take place at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar, in Del Mar, CA, from June 25–29, 2025. The conference recently opened its hotel room booking portal, with rooms being offered at a discounted rate. Attendees can also extend their stay for up to three days before and/or after the conference.

The conference's off-site event will be happening on Friday, June 27, and "promises to be an exhilarating experience as [we] venture to the Miramar Air Force Base," says Cody Heinz, chairman, Western Candy Conference. Attendees will be able to explore the base, engage with dedicated personnel, and immerse themselves in the excitement of flight demonstrations.

The 2025 conference theme, "Taking Flight into the Future," reflects the conference's aspiration to innovate and elevate the candy industry. The event will host a variety of informative business sessions, showcasing speakers from diverse backgrounds, who will share insights on critical topics shaping the confectionery industry's future. In addition, the conference's Supplier Tabletop event will offer opportunities to engage with conference partners and discover the latest innovations.

Registration for the conference will open in February 2025.

