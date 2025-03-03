The National Confectioners Association (NCA) announced that Jerry Hagedorn, executive vice president for Barry Callebaut, will assume the role of chair of the NCA Board of Trustees for a two-year term. Hagedorn most recently served as vice chair and will take over for departing NCA Board Chair Tony Jacobs, president of Bazooka Candy Brands.

“As the confectionery industry faces unprecedented challenges and unique opportunities, Jerry Hagedorn’s proven steady leadership will be an enormous asset to our dynamic and diverse membership,” John Downs, NCA president and CEO, says. “He is an innovative thinker and a tremendous advocate with decades of industry experience, and he is a great fit to lead the way forward into our next chapter.”

“The $48 billion confectionery industry is a vital force in the American economy, so I am honored to step into this role at such a pivotal time,” Hagedorn says. “Consumers consistently turn to their favorite chocolate, candy, gum, and mints to enhance special moments. I look forward to working together with the NCA membership and staff to advocate for our great industry.”

Hagedorn previously served as the association’s vice chair and led NCA’s Chocolate Council. His career in the industry spans over three decades, having spent 14 years at Brach’s Confections before joining Barry Callebaut in 2006. He was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in 2019.

NCA also announced several appointments to its Board of Trustees. Mitchell Goetze, CEO of Goetze’s Candy Company, will become vice chair of the NCA Board and Ed Schultz, president of Hawaiian Host Group, will succeed Marty Palmer, president and CEO of Palmer Candy Company, as treasurer. Eight industry representatives will join the board, including:

Tess Albanese, Albanese Confectionery Group

Len Caric, Howe Company

Lou DiMarco, Hilco Sweets

Enrique Grajeda, Mount Franklin Foods

Jack Jensen, Clasen Quality Chocolate

Patrick Murnane, Murnane Companies

Rachel Sweet, Sweet Candy Company

Jean Thompson, Seattle Chocolate Company

