The National Confectioners Association (NCA) and its Women’s Leadership Group have announced Shelly Clarey, senior vice president of sales and marketing at Adams & Brooks, Inc., as the 2025 Woman of Influence Award recipient. This honor recognizes Clarey’s leadership and contributions to the confectionery industry.

“Shelly has set herself apart as a leader in our industry,” John Downs, president & CEO of NCA says. “She’s not only an incredibly talented professional but has also spent countless hours lifting everyone around her to create a stronger, more inclusive industry. We’re thrilled to celebrate her with this well-deserved honor.”

Clarey’s leadership is based on empathy, integrity, and collaboration. Her passion for innovation and her dedication to mentoring and inspiring others have left a lasting impact on the confectionery industry.

“In receiving the award this year, I celebrate everyone in the confectionery industry who has shared their experience and expertise with their peers, colleagues, and competitors in the name of progress,” Clarey says. “The Woman of Influence Award is an acknowledgment of the collective strength of all the women and men who generously contribute to the advancement of women within our industry.”

Clarey began her confectionery journey in 1984 in accounting at Sathers Candy Co., but quickly gravitated to sales and marketing, discovering her passion for connecting consumers with candy. After 20 years at Sathers and The Foreign Candy Company, Clarey joined Adams & Brooks in 2004, where she continues to drive innovation in product development, supply chain management, and developing partnerships with vendors and suppliers across the globe.

She also volunteers her time in support of many NCA activities. Clarey currently serves as chair of NCA’s Women’s Leadership Group, which she helped create in 2015, and constantly works to build opportunities for the advancement of women across the industry.

In 2017, she was recognized with the Silver Candy Dish and was inducted into the Candy Hall of Fame in 2016. She is currently chair of the National Confectionery Sales Association (NCSA).

