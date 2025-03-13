Podcast: The state of the cacao industry
Twin River Farms co-owners sit down to chat challenges, climate events, and more.
Twin River Farms
Brad Taylor and Mariah DeLeon, co-owners, talk about the current state of the cacao-growing industry in Hawaii.
Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Brad Taylor and Mariah DeLeon, co-owners of Twin River Farms in Maui, as they discuss the current state of the cacao-growing industry in Hawaii.
In this interview, Taylor and DeLeon discuss the biggest challenges of growing cacao, how recent climate events have affected their operations, and what they want the average consumer to know about the farming of cacao.
