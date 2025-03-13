Podcast: The state of the cacao industry

Candy IndustryCandy Industry TrendsCandy Industry News

Twin River Farms co-owners sit down to chat challenges, climate events, and more.

By Liz Parker Kuhn
Courtesy of Twin River Farms

March 13, 2025

CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS

Twin River Farms

Brad Taylor and Mariah DeLeon, co-owners, talk about the current state of the cacao-growing industry in Hawaii.

Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Brad Taylor and Mariah DeLeon, co-owners of Twin River Farms in Maui, as they discuss the current state of the cacao-growing industry in Hawaii.  

In this interview, Taylor and DeLeon discuss the biggest challenges of growing cacao, how recent climate events have affected their operations, and what they want the average consumer to know about the farming of cacao.  

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

Related: How Colombia aims to build its cocoa market

KEYWORDS: cacao cacaofruit Hawaii

