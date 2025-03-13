Podcast: The state of the cacao industry

CONFECTIONERY CONVERSATIONS Twin River Farms Brad Taylor and Mariah DeLeon, co-owners, talk about the current state of the cacao-growing industry in Hawaii. Your browser does not support the audio element. Missed an episode? Find archived episodes here.

Candy Industry Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Brad Taylor and Mariah DeLeon, co-owners of Twin River Farms in Maui, as they discuss the current state of the cacao-growing industry in Hawaii.

In this interview, Taylor and DeLeon discuss the biggest challenges of growing cacao, how recent climate events have affected their operations, and what they want the average consumer to know about the farming of cacao.

Listen to the podcast above or by clicking here.

