1-800-Flowers.com Inc., parent company of Harry & David, Cheryl's Cookies, and other snack and candy brands, has announced the opening of Harry & David's newest retail location in Huntington, NY. This boutique storefront will bring the Harry & David products to Long Island, offering customers an in-person shopping experience and last-minute gifting options.

Cheryl’s Cookies, purveyor of buttercream frosted cookies, will also be featured at the shop. This marks the first time Cheryl’s will have a retail store presence on the East Coast.

In addition to offering consumer favorites, the store will host a variety of special events throughout the year, including exclusive product tastings, seasonal promotions, and interactive experiences.

Located at 37 W Jericho Turnpike, the new Harry & David store in Huntington Station is designed to provide a warm and inviting shopping environment where customers can explore, sample, and select from a wide range of premium gourmet products and build community.

“We are thrilled to open a community store on the east coast and especially in Long Island,” says Jim McCann, CEO of 1-800-Flowers.com. “This store embodies the legacy and spirit of our brand allowing us to foster connections with our customers in a more personal and meaningful way, creating shared experiences that bring the community together.”

The Huntington location will feature a curated selection of Harry & David and Cheryl’s Cookies signature items, including:

Royal Riviera Pears: Reportely known for their sweetness and juiciness, these pears have been a brand hallmark for decades.

Moose Munch Premium Popcorn: A balance of buttery caramel, rich chocolate, and premium popcorn.

Artisanal Gift Baskets: Handcrafted collections of gourmet treats, perfect for any occasion.

Cheryl’s Cookies Baked goods: Gift baskets, boxes, and tins are filled with cookies and bakery items.

The new store's hours are Monday-Saturday 9 am-7 pm, and Sunday 10 am- 6 pm.

